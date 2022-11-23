The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

