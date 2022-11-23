The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

