The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $524.53

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.53 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 563 ($6.66). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 558 ($6.60), with a volume of 242,730 shares changing hands.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 544.36. The company has a market cap of £765.84 million and a PE ratio of 885.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

The Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 6.85 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

