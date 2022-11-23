The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.