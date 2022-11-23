THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

