Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.89. Approximately 1,211,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,904,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

