TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.33. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares changing hands.
TIO Networks Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33.
TIO Networks Company Profile
TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.
