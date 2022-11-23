TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.78

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.78 and traded as high as C$136.99. TMX Group shares last traded at C$136.94, with a volume of 59,695 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.78.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.78.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

About TMX Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.