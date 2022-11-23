TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Shares Up 2.7%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.68. 6,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

TradeUP Global Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Institutional Trading of TradeUP Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TradeUP Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of TradeUP Global worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

