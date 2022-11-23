TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,576.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,074,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,662.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,238 shares of company stock valued at $400,475. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

