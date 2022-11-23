TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.40.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.80. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

