Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Trevena has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
