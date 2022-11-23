Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Trevena has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Trevena by 72.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

