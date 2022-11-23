Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 186,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

