Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Trifast Price Performance

Shares of LON:TRI opened at GBX 52.27 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £71.14 million and a PE ratio of 742.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.28. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 51 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.50 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

