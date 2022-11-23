Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 3,353 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
