TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 4,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.