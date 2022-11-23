TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 13,100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

