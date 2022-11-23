Truist Financial Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $25.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 192.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.