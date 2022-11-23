Truist Financial Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $25.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.
Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
