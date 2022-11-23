Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.31

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.31 and traded as low as $64.90. Truxton shares last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 1,499 shares traded.

Truxton Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

