U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

