UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

