UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 550,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3,312.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 42,629 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

