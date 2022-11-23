UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,335 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in UiPath by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Further Reading
