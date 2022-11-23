Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.89

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.89 and traded as low as $24.50. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 8,814 shares traded.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

