United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,101.25 ($13.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,033.50 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 944.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,026.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -124.52. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03).

Insider Activity

United Utilities Group Company Profile

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,287.69).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

