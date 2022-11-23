Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Universal Display stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

