Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 511,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 593,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 million, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 596,485 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

