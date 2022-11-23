Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.73. Urban One shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 10,890 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban One by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban One by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 90,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 550,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.