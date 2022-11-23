Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $7,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.