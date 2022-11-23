Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.