V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in V.F. by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in V.F. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 423,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after acquiring an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

