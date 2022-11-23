ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.21 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.21). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 613,121 shares.

ValiRx Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £16.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

