Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.
