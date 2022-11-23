Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.49

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and traded as high as $77.07. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 1,091,374 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

