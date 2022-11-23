Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.49

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and traded as high as $77.07. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 1,091,374 shares trading hands.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
