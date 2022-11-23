Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VOOV opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.