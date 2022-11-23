Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Price Up 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.92. Approximately 363,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.90.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.