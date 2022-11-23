Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.21. Vaso shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 78,388 shares changing hands.
Vaso Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Vaso
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
