Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.48).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 162.85 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.30. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 373.07. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59).

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

