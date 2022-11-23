Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Trading Up 3.2%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.75 and last traded at 1.75. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.02.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

