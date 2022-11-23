VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 47,194 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 1.4 %

VMware stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.