Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.06) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 136.82 ($1.62).

LON VOD opened at GBX 94.70 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 94.53 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

