Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.06) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 136.82 ($1.62).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
LON VOD opened at GBX 94.70 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 94.53 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.