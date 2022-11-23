VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $821.11

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 821.11 ($9.71) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($7.57). VP shares last traded at GBX 662 ($7.83), with a volume of 685 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.30) target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 724.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,034.38.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

