W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,274,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $605.47 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

