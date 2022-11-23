Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WD opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $155.67.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

