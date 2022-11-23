Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 111,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 744,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.