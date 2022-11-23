Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
