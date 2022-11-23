Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Shares Up 0%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 61,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 77,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

