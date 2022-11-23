Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.13

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $16.63. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 23,721 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $371.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

