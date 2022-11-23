WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 386.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 22.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

