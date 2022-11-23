Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J Sainsbury (SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON: SBRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/4/2022 – J Sainsbury had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.83) to GBX 161 ($1.90). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/21/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/7/2022 – J Sainsbury had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($1.83). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168.70 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.60 ($3.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.41. The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 874.80.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at J Sainsbury

In other news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($19,770.60).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

