Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:

11/22/2022 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $70.00.

11/15/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00.

11/15/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $55.00.

11/15/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $40.00.

11/14/2022 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $60.00.

11/10/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $50.00.

10/26/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2022 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $230.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $614,333 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after buying an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

